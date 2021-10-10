WATCH – Huge crowd gathers for Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s funeral

ISLAMABAD – Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque on Sunday for the funeral of the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear program Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

#Live: Funeral prayers of Pakistan's renowned nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad https://t.co/nCbZMQ5FZ3 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) October 10, 2021

People who flocked for Khan's funeral were seen having umbrellas as it was raining in Islamabad while many attended the prayers standing outside the mosque which was said to be fully packed.

The venue for the burial of a national hero was recently changed and now he will be laid to rest at the graveyard in Sector G8 of the country’s federal capital.

Earlier, it was announced that Khan, who passed away this morning, will be buried in the courtyard of Faisal Mosque, however, his daughter later approached Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and informed him about the family’s decision to bury AQ Khan at the G8 graveyard.

The authorities then changed the venue to the G8 graveyard where contingents of security personnel were deployed for the funeral.

In recognition of his marvelous services for the country and the nation, Pakistani officials have announced a state funeral for Khan.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the national flag of Pakistan shall also fly at half-mast today.

Dr A Q Khan breathed his last earlier today after his health deteriorated. The deceased was brought to the KRL hospital in an ambulance around 6 am today. Reports cited that Khan was having trouble breathing and he was brought to the hospital where he lost consciousness as his lungs started bleeding.