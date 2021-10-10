At least 16 dead as plane carrying parachutists crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan
Web Desk
03:18 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
MOSCOW – At least 16 people were reportedly died while seven others suffered serious injuries after a plane crashed near central Russia on Sunday (today).

Reports in international media quoting the Russian Emergencies Ministry said seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage of Let L-410 Turbolet twin-engine jet. The plane was carrying 20 parachutists along with two crew members.

The aircraft, which was owned by an aeroclub in the city of Menzelinsk, crashed near 9:23 am (06:23 GMT).

Some reports cited that one of the engines could have failed which led to the disaster however there are no official statements about the cause of the incident.

Graphics shared by officials showed the plane broken in half with a severely dented nose. The aviation safety standards in Russia have improved however accidents, especially with ageing planes are not uncommon.

Earlier in July, a Russian twin-engine An-2 aircraft carrying 28 people, including a minor, crashed into the Sea of Okhotsk.

