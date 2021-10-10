Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar draw public ire with bold photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omer’s bold photoshoot drew a withering reaction from social media users.

Derogatory feedback is not new for Bullbulay star as she recently said the word bold is not a ‘bad’ word, saying “it describes someone who has autonomy over themselves” however experienced Pakistani player Shoaib Malik, who is already married, lands himself in hot waters.

The duo paired up for a bold photoshoot for OK Pakistan however the netizens deemed displeased against intimate clicks.

As some users were quick to lambast the duo, some also shared rib-tickling memes to express their thoughts on the recent shoot, check some of the reactions here:

everyone: malik should be in the squad



meanwhile malik: pic.twitter.com/9TJHxtpqgH — anastipu (@teepusahab) October 8, 2021

Earlier in August, Ayesha received severe backlash over wearing a see-through dress on Independence Day.