National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 runs
LAHORE – Southern Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 runs in the 27th match of the National T-20 Cup that was played at Lahore's Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Batting first, Southern Punjab set a 193-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the loss of five wickets.
From the Southern Punjab side, Tayyab Tahir remained the top scorer with 78 runs from 48 balls. He was given player of the match award.
Tayyab Tahir is the Player of the Match!👏— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 10, 2021
Scorecard: https://t.co/QBDL7dgKzE#SPvKP | #KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/PCNxJKKDiL
In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could make only 182 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets.
The match started at 1500 hours.
Also today, Balochistan will play against Central Punjab at 1930 hours.
Last night, Northern beat Balochistan by five wickets. Batting first, Balochistan scored 185 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted twenty overs. In reply, Northern achieved the target in 19.5 overs.
