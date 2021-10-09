National T20 Cup– Northern beat Balochistan by five wickets in last over thriller
Share
LAHORE – Northern on Saturday defeated Balochistan by five wickets in the last over of the 26th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
An impressive performance by Ali Imran (63) and Zeeshan Malik (54) helped Northern to chase down the tough target of 186 runs.
CHEEKY!! Zeeshan Malik scoops the ball over the fine-leg boundary 🔥🔥🔥— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2021
Northern on the charge!#BALvNOR Live: https://t.co/PgwYxkhEAQ#NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/pt2B0PYMlh
BRILLIANT Ali Imran!!👏👏#BALvNOR Live: https://t.co/PgwYxkhEAQ#NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/SfMi6piE4K— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2021
Sohail Tanvir hit the winning shot to seal the victory against Balochistan.
Earlier, Norther won the toss and decided to bowl first against Balochistan.
Abdullah Shafiq was the top scorer from Balochistan side as he thrashed 73 runs and he was followed by Imam-ul-Haq who hit a half-century to build a tough target for Northern.
Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notched up their fifth win in eight matches to join Sindh, Central Punjab and Northern on 10 points as semi-final qualification in the National T20 is all set to go down to the wire in Lahore.
- Four terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR11:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Punjab declares medical emergency in Lahore amid rise in dengue cases11:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Azad Kashmir’s former PM Sikandar Hayat passes away at 8710:39 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Saudi Arabia’s oldest man dies leaving behind 477 family memebers10:20 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Rambo says Ayesha wanted to 'make money' ...09:47 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Faakhir Mehmood's mother passes away in Islamabad06:35 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Gauri Khan in tears after son Aryan denied bail (VIDEO)07:55 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Falak Shabir pens a heartwarming note for Sarah Khan after daughter's ...05:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021