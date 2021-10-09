National T20 Cup– Northern beat Balochistan by five wickets in last over thriller

LAHORE – Northern on Saturday defeated Balochistan by five wickets in the last over of the 26th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

An impressive performance by Ali Imran (63) and Zeeshan Malik (54) helped Northern to chase down the tough target of 186 runs.

Sohail Tanvir hit the winning shot to seal the victory against Balochistan.

Earlier, Norther won the toss and decided to bowl first against Balochistan.

Abdullah Shafiq was the top scorer from Balochistan side as he thrashed 73 runs and he was followed by Imam-ul-Haq who hit a half-century to build a tough target for Northern.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notched up their fifth win in eight matches to join Sindh, Central Punjab and Northern on 10 points as semi-final qualification in the National T20 is all set to go down to the wire in Lahore.