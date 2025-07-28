Mahi Baloch sets pulses racing with new Bold Vacation Pictures

Beach Babe Mahi Baloch remained in spot light as diva sparked social media with vacation in Thailand, spending quality time at tropical beaches, having mouth watering cuisines and doing adventure through diving, hiking, and more.

Mahi has been actively sharing glimpses of her vacation with fans on Instagram. Her recent posts shows carefree and adventurous spirit, and she caught attention of followers with her bold fashion sense, particularly her preference for deep-neck and off-shoulder outfits.

As some praised her confidence and style, some social media users responded with criticism, accusing the actress of crossing cultural boundaries.

Mahi seems unbothered, continuing to share photos that celebrate her individuality and personal style. “Public figures, especially women, are frequently judged for their appearance, no matter how accomplished they are in their field in Pakistan.

Known for her performances in Ishq Hai, Lagao, and Ek Thi Mashal, Mahi has not only made her mark with her acting skills but continues to stir up a storm on social media with her glam looks.