Mehwish Hayat talks about adventures with her 'partner in crime' Danish Hayat

Web Desk
10:59 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
Mehwish Hayat talks about adventures with her 'partner in crime' Danish Hayat
Source: Instagram

Mehwish Hayat, a name synonymous with stardom in Pakistan, has come a long way. From captivating the audience in television dramas to gracing the silver screen as the nation's biggest film star, her journey is an inspiration for many. Now, a producer with her own production house in the UK and a coveted spot in a Marvel project, her ambition knows no bounds. 

Amidst the glitz and glamour, lies a tale of siblinghood and shared adventures, revealed in a recent appearance on the "Footprints" podcast. Mehwish is known for her adventurous spirit. And who is better to accompany her than her "partner in crime," her brother Danish Hayat? Their bond transcends mere blood ties, as Danish becomes her travel buddy, her confidante, and her cheerleader. 

In the podcast, she beams with warmth as she describes Danish as her go-to travel companion. Whether it's a spontaneous 4 am escapade or a meticulously planned trip, he's always by her side. Their shared thirst for adventure and daring spirits create memories that transcend tourist destinations. They forge connections with local cultures, embrace the unexpected, and laugh until their sides ache.

"Travelling with your brother is amazing," Mehwish declares, her voice bubbling with joy. "You can go anywhere, anytime. Danish is just as daring as me, which makes our journeys even more special." This shared passion for exploration is not just a hobby; it's a testament to their strong bond, a way to rediscover themselves and forge lasting memories together.

On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya. Hayat will also be dominating the big screen with her latest film Daghabaaz Dil slated for a release on Eid ul Fitr 2024. She will be starring opposite actors Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib.

10:59 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat talks about adventures with her 'partner in crime' Danish Hayat

