Mehwish Hayat talks about adventures with her 'partner in crime' Danish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat, a name synonymous with stardom in Pakistan, has come a long way. From captivating the audience in television dramas to gracing the silver screen as the nation's biggest film star, her journey is an inspiration for many. Now, a producer with her own production house in the UK and a coveted spot in a Marvel project, her ambition knows no bounds.
Amidst the glitz and glamour, lies a tale of siblinghood and shared adventures, revealed in a recent appearance on the "Footprints" podcast. Mehwish is known for her adventurous spirit. And who is better to accompany her than her "partner in crime," her brother Danish Hayat? Their bond transcends mere blood ties, as Danish becomes her travel buddy, her confidante, and her cheerleader.
In the podcast, she beams with warmth as she describes Danish as her go-to travel companion. Whether it's a spontaneous 4 am escapade or a meticulously planned trip, he's always by her side. Their shared thirst for adventure and daring spirits create memories that transcend tourist destinations. They forge connections with local cultures, embrace the unexpected, and laugh until their sides ache.
"Travelling with your brother is amazing," Mehwish declares, her voice bubbling with joy. "You can go anywhere, anytime. Danish is just as daring as me, which makes our journeys even more special." This shared passion for exploration is not just a hobby; it's a testament to their strong bond, a way to rediscover themselves and forge lasting memories together.
On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya. Hayat will also be dominating the big screen with her latest film Daghabaaz Dil slated for a release on Eid ul Fitr 2024. She will be starring opposite actors Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.