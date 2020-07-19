Khushdil Shah rules out of action for three weeks over injury
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan cricket squads left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah has been ruled out of action for three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting during Saturday’s training session in Derby, England.
Khushdil is not featuring in the ongoing four-day intra-squad match and will not be available for selection for the second four-dayer, which will be played from 24-27 July in Derby, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Sunday.
“As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week,” he said.
- Pakistan surpasses 264,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,591 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Kuwait emir, 91, undergoes successful surgery11:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Govt tells reason behind increasing PTV license fee from Rs35 to 10011:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- 'Shehzada' wins animals' beauty contest11:22 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan makes arrests over destruction of 1700-year-old Buddha statue10:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Savyour launches Cashback on 290+ Brands - Kamao Bhi, Bachao Bhi!01:36 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- The most memorable pictures from Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s ...01:21 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- Princess Beatrice of York marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ...12:24 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020