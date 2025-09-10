India beat UAE by 9 wickets in Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI – In the second match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup, India crushed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 9 wickets in a one-sided contest.

Chasing a target of 58 runs set by UAE, India comfortably reached 59/1 in just 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored 30 runs before getting out, while Shubman Gill (20*) and Suryakumar Yadav (7*) remained unbeaten.

Earlier at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and invited UAE to bat first. However, UAE’s batting lineup collapsed, managing only 57 runs in 13.1 overs. Alishan Sharafu scored 22 and captain Muhammad Waseem 19, while no other batsman reached double figures.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4 wickets and Shivam Dube picked up 3.

It is worth noting that in the opening match yesterday, Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong by 94 runs.