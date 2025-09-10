Aishwarya Rai moves court against AI misuse of her voice, images in explicit content

India’s internationally renowned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the use of her voice and images in inappropriate and pornographic content through artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

According to Indian media, Aishwarya Rai argued in court that her photos and voice were being used without permission through AI tools.

Her lawyer, Sandeep Sethi, further told the court that some platforms were profiting off her name and deceiving people.

The lawyer informed the court that Aishwarya’s face and voice were being used on certain online platforms in content created “to gratify sexual desires.”

He added that this was highly distressing and unacceptable, urging the court to order an immediate halt to such practices.

It is worth noting that Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have also approached the court in the past over similar cases.