Sindh police book 3-year-old boy for death threats and theft

KARACHI –Sindh Police have booked a three-year-old boy in a case of issuing death threats, breaking into a house, and theft. The court has granted bail to the child and his three elder brothers.

According to reports, the Sindh Police named the three-year-old in an FIR for issuing death threats, forced entry, and theft.

The hearing took place at the Additional District and Sessions Court in Malir, where the judge approved bail for all four brothers, including the minor.

During proceedings before Judge Zulfiqar Memon, the defense counsel, Advocate Atta Muhammad Khan, presented the accused. “I’ve brought before you a notorious criminal accused of threats to kill and theft of Rs90,000 and other valuables,” the lawyer said.

When the judge asked where the accused was, the lawyer held up little Rahimullah, aged three, and said, “This is the criminal.”

The court expressed surprise, and the lawyer clarified, “I’m not saying this; the FIR registered by police says so. According to the FIR, this child, along with his brothers, stole a generator and heavy pipes.”

The FIR alleges that Rahim, along with his brothers, committed the crime and included charges of trespassing, harassment, issuing death threats, and theft.

The judge remarked, “How can a three-year-old commit such acts?” expressing regret over the police action. The lawyer informed the court that the FIR was registered on a judicial order, likely due to a misunderstanding of the child’s age.

He further stated that the other three brothers live in Quetta and were also falsely implicated, likely due to personal enmity or ulterior motives.

The court approved interim bail for the three-year-old against a bond of Rs5,000 and for his brothers at Rs10,000 each, and adjourned the hearing until September 15, summoning the investigating officer along with the case file.