Blood found on Humaira Asghar’s clothes, medico-legal report fails to determine cause of death

KARACHI – The final medico-legal report regarding the death of model and actress Humaira Asghar has revealed that traces of blood were found on her clothes.

According to reports, the final medico-legal report states that blood stains were present on Humaira’s T-shirt and trousers, and insufficient human DNA was retrieved from these blood stains.

The report also mentioned that Humaira’s body was not intact; only her bones were recovered. All the bones were intact, but no other body organs were found.

Due to the absence of bodily organs, the cause of death could not be determined, as per the medico-legal report.

Police sources stated that there is no existing data bank for blood and DNA; if such facilities were available, significant progress in the investigation could have been possible.

The report further revealed that no evidence of intoxicants or poisonous substances was found on Humaira Asghar’s body.