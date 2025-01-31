Setback to Australia as Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

MELBOURNE – Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction.

The Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the development in an official statement on Friday.

“The National Selection Panel and Australian men’s medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation.

“His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation,” read the statement.

Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan.

The selection committee will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course.

“The deadline for the final squads for the ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy is prior to Wednesday 12 February.”

With incumbent ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins currently unavailable as he manages an ankle problem, and with his wife Becky due to give birth to the couple’s second child, Marsh was seen as a likely Champions Trophy skipper in his absence.

It is unclear whether Cummins will take part in the Champions Trophy, but given Marsh’s appointment as captain of the T20I team, the role of ODI captain may yet fall to Steve Smith who is currently leading the Test outfit at Galle.

Current Test vice-captain Travis Head could be another captaincy option.