Major upgrades coming to Allama Iqbal International Airport

Passengers traveling through Allama Iqbal International Airport will soon enjoy an enhanced experience with the construction of a new terminal, set to offer improved facilities and faster services. The project, currently underway, promises to significantly reduce waiting times and the risk of lost luggage.

According to Dr. Taqeer Iqbal, the project head at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the new terminal is expected to be completed by September 2026. Once operational, the terminal will dramatically expand passenger processing capacity. The number of immigration departure counters will increase from 10 to 64, while security checks will rise from 4 to 8. The number of check-in counters will also soar from 25 to 67, and immigration arrival counters will expand from 18 to 80.

In addition, customs inspections and other security measures will double, from 12 to 24, ensuring smoother operations. Boarding bridges will increase from 4 to 6, and baggage claim conveyor belts will grow from 2 to 6, offering more efficiency for passengers. With these upgrades, the terminal will be able to accommodate over 12 million passengers annually, significantly easing congestion.

Currently, the airport handles around 5 to 5.5 million passengers yearly, with 48 to 55 flights arriving and departing daily. The recent lifting of travel restrictions for the UK and Europe is expected to further increase passenger numbers. The new terminal will cater to this rise, with the building designed to handle traffic for the next 15 to 20 years.

The revamped terminal will not only address immigration bottlenecks but also improve facilities for other passengers, including those traveling for Hajj and Umrah. The old terminal will be exclusively designated for international travelers, while the new building will primarily feature domestic counters, with a few international departure and arrival counters. This will ensure that travelers enjoy facilities similar to those found at modern international airports.

Construction work is progressing rapidly, and when completed, the new terminal will also resolve parking issues for both vehicles and aircraft. With dedicated bridges and streamlined access points, passengers will find it easier to navigate the airport.