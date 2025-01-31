Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Major upgrades coming to Allama Iqbal International Airport

Big News For Travelers At Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore

Passengers traveling through Allama Iqbal International Airport will soon enjoy an enhanced experience with the construction of a new terminal, set to offer improved facilities and faster services. The project, currently underway, promises to significantly reduce waiting times and the risk of lost luggage.

According to Dr. Taqeer Iqbal, the project head at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the new terminal is expected to be completed by September 2026. Once operational, the terminal will dramatically expand passenger processing capacity. The number of immigration departure counters will increase from 10 to 64, while security checks will rise from 4 to 8. The number of check-in counters will also soar from 25 to 67, and immigration arrival counters will expand from 18 to 80.

In addition, customs inspections and other security measures will double, from 12 to 24, ensuring smoother operations. Boarding bridges will increase from 4 to 6, and baggage claim conveyor belts will grow from 2 to 6, offering more efficiency for passengers. With these upgrades, the terminal will be able to accommodate over 12 million passengers annually, significantly easing congestion.

Currently, the airport handles around 5 to 5.5 million passengers yearly, with 48 to 55 flights arriving and departing daily. The recent lifting of travel restrictions for the UK and Europe is expected to further increase passenger numbers. The new terminal will cater to this rise, with the building designed to handle traffic for the next 15 to 20 years.

The revamped terminal will not only address immigration bottlenecks but also improve facilities for other passengers, including those traveling for Hajj and Umrah. The old terminal will be exclusively designated for international travelers, while the new building will primarily feature domestic counters, with a few international departure and arrival counters. This will ensure that travelers enjoy facilities similar to those found at modern international airports.

Construction work is progressing rapidly, and when completed, the new terminal will also resolve parking issues for both vehicles and aircraft. With dedicated bridges and streamlined access points, passengers will find it easier to navigate the airport.

 

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 31 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search