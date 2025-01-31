Sindh government declares public holiday on February 5 for Kashmir Day

The Sindh government has officially declared a public holiday on February 5 in observance of Kashmir Day.

According to a notification issued by the provincial authorities, all government offices and educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on this day. The decision aligns with Pakistan’s annual tradition of observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support for the Kashmiri people facing oppression by the Indian government.

Kashmir Day is marked every year on February 5 across Pakistan with rallies, seminars, and demonstrations to reaffirm solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and to highlight their right to self-determination.