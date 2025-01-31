Assistant Commissioner injured in Upper Kurram firing incident

Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan was injured in a firing incident in Upper Kurram, police officials confirmed on Friday.

According to police sources, unidentified assailants opened fire on the assistant commissioner in the Boshara area of Upper Kurram while he was accompanied by police personnel. Saeed Manan sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the attack, a heavy police contingent launched a search operation in the area to trace the attackers. Authorities have tightened security measures and are investigating the incident to determine the motive behind the assault.

It is worth noting that a similar attack occurred earlier in Lower Kurram, where Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was also targeted in a firing incident and sustained injuries.

The recurrence of such attacks has raised serious concerns regarding the security of government officials in the region.