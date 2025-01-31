Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian rapper Raftaar ties the knot for the second time, pictures go viral

Indian Rapper Raftaar Ties The Knot For The Second Time Pictures Go Viral

In a surprise announcement, Indian rapper and music industry figure Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, has quietly tied the knot for the second time, this time with fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda. The couple, who had kept their relationship largely private, confirmed the news after photos from their intimate wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

Raftaar, who rose to fame in the late 2000s as a member of the popular music group Mafia Mundeer, alongside notable figures like Badshah and Honey Singh, is known for hits like “Morni,” “Leila Leila,” “Dhakda,” and “Ghana Kasoota.” In addition to his music career, Raftaar has appeared on television shows such as MTV Hustle and Roadies.

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony following South Indian traditions. The wedding venue was beautifully decorated with white flowers, and the ceremony featured family members dressed in traditional attire. The bride, Manraj, wore an off-white and gold saree, intricately designed with delicate embroidery, and accessorized with golden jewelry, including a maang tikka, large earrings, and red bangles. Her makeup was kept subtle, and her hair was styled in an elegant bun adorned with fresh flowers.

Raftaar, on the other hand, chose a traditional look with a kurta paired with a vest, completing his outfit with a watch and a golden chain. The couple’s wedding was a true reflection of their cultural roots, and the ceremony was a serene and heartfelt celebration.

Images from the pre-wedding celebrations, including the haldi and sangeet ceremonies, had already made their way to social media, showing the couple dancing to the classic Bollywood track “Sapne Mein Milti Hai” from the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. In the sangeet videos, Raftaar sported a colorful kurta and sunglasses, while Manraj wore a matching lehenga with beautiful jewelry, stunning makeup, and her hair styled in loose waves.

Before marrying Manraj, Raftaar was married to Komal Wohra in December 2016. However, their relationship ended in 2022 after a long and public divorce battle that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Komal Wohra has since moved on and married lawyer Tushar Bhatnagar in 2024.

Manraj Jawanda, Raftaar’s new wife, is a well-known costume designer who has also appeared on Netflix’s popular show Pretty Little Liars. She has been based in Mumbai since completing her graduation.

 

