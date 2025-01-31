Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Lahore’s first electric bus service

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched the province’s first electric bus service in Lahore as a pilot project, marking a significant step towards sustainable urban transportation.

During the inauguration, CM Maryam Nawaz traveled on the newly introduced electric bus and received a comprehensive briefing from Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar. The initiative, aimed at promoting eco-friendly public transport, features modern facilities designed to enhance passenger convenience and safety.

Key Features of the Electric Bus Service

The fleet, imported from China, consists of buses with a capacity of 80 passengers, including 30 seats. Special provisions have been made for differently-abled individuals, including designated seating and a ramp for easy access.

Each electric bus is equipped with:

  • GPS tracking for real-time location monitoring
  • Wi-Fi connectivity for passengers
  • USB ports for mobile charging
  • Anti-slip flooring for added safety
  • Separate compartments for male and female passengers
  • Onboard security cameras to prevent harassment incidents

Infrastructure and Operational Details

To support the transition to electric mobility, the Punjab government has established nine charging stations across the city. The electric buses can travel up to 250 kilometers on a single charge.

In the first phase, 27 electric buses will operate on a 21-kilometer route connecting Lahore Railway Station to Green Town. The route will pass through major areas including Queens Road, Mazang, Ferozepur Road, Campus Bridge, Ichhra, and Canal Road. Once fully operational by mid-February, the service is expected to accommodate 17,000 passengers daily.

Additionally, the government will construct 42 state-of-the-art bus shelters along the route, ensuring that a bus arrives every nine minutes to minimize wait times.

Digital Payment & Passenger Convenience

To modernize the commuting experience, the government plans to introduce a dedicated mobile application allowing passengers to track bus locations in real time. Commuters will have the option to pay fares using digital wallets and transport cards, with the issuance of Universal Transport Cards for added convenience.

Future Enhancements

CM Maryam Nawaz has also directed authorities to explore the installation of solar-powered fans and water coolers at bus stops to improve passenger comfort. Additionally, Safe City cameras will be installed to enhance security at bus shelters.

The introduction of Lahore’s first electric bus service marks a pivotal moment in Punjab’s efforts to adopt sustainable and efficient urban transport solutions, aligning with global environmental goals while improving public transportation accessibility for the city’s residents.

