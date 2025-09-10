Cm Maryam Announces Relief Package For Flood Hit People

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced financial assistance of Rs1 million per person for the families of those who lost their lives in the floods, and Rs 1 million for those who lost their homes, along with rebuilding support for damaged rooms.

The announcement was made during her visit to the flood relief camp at the protective embankment in Jalalpur Pirwala.

During the visit, Maryam Nawaz also announced the construction of a permanent protective embankment for Jalalpur Pirwala and instructed monitoring of the evacuation operations. She further announced the Gilani Expressway project for Uch Sharif.

The chief minister revealed a special package for flood-affected people of Jalalpur Pirwala, stating that families of those who died in the floods would receive Rs1 million each.

She also announced Rs1 million for completely destroyed houses, Rs500,000 for partial house damage, Rs500,000 for the loss of large livestock, and Rs50,000 for small animals.

In her address, Maryam Nawaz said she is the daughter of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and vowed to fulfill every promise, ensuring that every loss of flood victims is addressed. She added that while human life cannot be compensated, every possible support will be provided to the families of the deceased.

She emphasized that she personally visited the flood-affected people of Jallapur Pirwala, noting that many are still trapped and need rescue. She expressed her commitment to rebuilding homes for everyone affected by the floods.

Maryam Nawaz called flood victims “our guests” and assured that no one would return home until the floodwaters recede, emphasizing that every effort is being made to save lives despite the large-scale destruction. She reiterated her sympathy and support for the families of the deceased and stressed that efforts are being made for every affected individual.