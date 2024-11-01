Zaheer Abbas joins PCB governing board as State Bank nominee

LAHORE – Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas, the pride of Pakistan cricket, has joined the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board.

According to a PCB spokesperson, the “Asian Bradman” was nominated to the board by the State Bank. Zaheer Abbas replaces the current member, Meraj Mahmood, and no additional members were added to the board, which comprises 12 members, including the PCB chairman.

Zaheer Abbas, who achieved numerous milestones in cricket, also served as the President of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He was the first Pakistani cricketer to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket, with 12 centuries in Tests and 7 in ODIs.

Remarkably, he remains the only Asian cricketer to score a “century of centuries” in first-class cricket and was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020.