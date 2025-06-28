Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Riyal 28 June 2025

Currency exchange rates show stable market with slight variations across major global currencies. US Dollar (USD) remains firm, selling at 286.2 and buying at 285, while the Euro (EUR) continues to trade above the 330-mark at 335.5 (selling) and 333.5 (buying).

UK Pound (GBP) leads among major Western currencies, exchanging at LKR 394 for TT selling and LKR 392 for buying.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) is listed at 78.1 (selling) and 77.85 (buying), with Saudi Riyal (SAR) close behind at 76.4 / 76.2.