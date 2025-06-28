Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Riyal 28 June 2025

8:52 am | Jun 28, 2025

Currency exchange rates show stable market with slight variations across major global currencies. US Dollar (USD) remains firm, selling at 286.2 and buying at 285, while the Euro (EUR) continues to trade above the 330-mark at 335.5 (selling) and 333.5 (buying).

UK Pound (GBP) leads among major Western currencies, exchanging at LKR 394 for TT selling and LKR 392 for buying.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) is listed at 78.1 (selling) and 77.85 (buying), with Saudi Riyal (SAR) close behind at 76.4 / 76.2.

Currency Symbol Selling  Buying 
US Dollar USD 286.1 285
Euro EUR 335.5 333.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 1.9569
British Pound GBP 394 392
Swiss Franc CHF 346.65 343.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 208
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 185.5
Swedish Krona SEK 29.86 29.56
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.98 27.68
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 43.36
New Zealand Dollar* NZD 171.03 169.03
Singapore Dollar SGD 226.50 221.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 35.76
Korean Won* KRW 0.2093 0.2090
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.67 39.60
Malaysian Ringgit* MYR 67.27 67.15
Thai Baht* THB 8.77 8.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.1 77.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 76.2
Qatar Riyal* QAR 78.07 77.37
Kuwaiti Dinar* KWD 932.9 922.9
 
