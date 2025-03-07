Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 March 2025 Friday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee saw slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 7, 2025, in the open market.

On Friday, 1 USD is 280 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 292.85 PKR, 1 British Pound is 3551 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.55 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.9.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 7 March

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280 for buying and 281.7 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.5.