Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 March 2025 Friday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee saw slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 7, 2025, in the open market.

On Friday, 1 USD is 280 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 292.85 PKR, 1 British Pound is 3551 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.55 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.9.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 7 March

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280 for buying and 281.7 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.5.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
