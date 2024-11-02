Gold Prices in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate per Tola – 2 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remains at all time high, standing at Rs284,700 per tola on November 2, 2024 Saturday.

The price of 10grams of 24-karat gold stands at Rs244,084, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold dropped to Rs223,744.

The gold prices are available in various units, including ounces, tolas, and grams, making it easier for consumers to stay informed. With our live updates, buyers and sellers can make well-informed decisions while keeping an eye on prevailing market trends.