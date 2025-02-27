Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold prices today on 27 February 2025

Gold rate per tola price stands at Rs306,300 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat hovers around Rs262,602 on February 27, 2025 Thursday.
Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Type
|Price
|24K (per Tola)
|Rs306,300
|24K (per 10 Grams)
|Rs262,602
Gold Rates per Cities
|City
|Gold per Tola
|Gold per 10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs306,300
|Rs262,602
|Islamabad
|Rs306,300
|Rs262,602
|Lahore
|Rs306,300
|Rs262,602
|Multan
|Rs306,300
|Rs262,602
|Peshawar
|Rs306,300
|Rs262,602
Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 27 February Thursday