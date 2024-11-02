Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan’s top Islamic body declares Supreme Court’s ruling on marriage rights as ‘Un-Islamic’

Pakistans Top Islamic Body Declares Supreme Courts Ruling On Marriage Rights As Un Islamic

ISLAMABAD – Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Pakistan’s council of top clerics, voiced concerns over the recent Supreme Court verdict allowing the first wife to dissolve marriage if her husband ties the knot again without her consent.

The development comes after a recent verdict of Supreme Court which ruled that the first wife holds right to end her marriage, if husband marries again without her approval. This decision was outlined in an 18-page document by a bench led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The cleric body Chairman Raghib Naeemi opposed the ruling’s alignment with Islamic principles. He stressed Sharia law does not impose restrictions on men marrying more than once and said no law can contradict the Quran and Sunnah.

Raghib Naeemi asserted the council’s right to offer a religious perspective, noting that the ruling aligns with secular law but contradicts Sharia principles. He announced that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) will discuss this controversial ruling in its upcoming meeting agenda, hinting at potential debates on intersection of civil law and Islamic teachings.

For the unversed, Muslim men do not need explicit permission from his first wife to marrying again, but he is encouraged to treat both wives fairly and justly.

FACT CHECK: Has Pakistan made second marriage mandatory for men under new law?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 2 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search