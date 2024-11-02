Pakistan’s top Islamic body declares Supreme Court’s ruling on marriage rights as ‘Un-Islamic’

ISLAMABAD – Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Pakistan’s council of top clerics, voiced concerns over the recent Supreme Court verdict allowing the first wife to dissolve marriage if her husband ties the knot again without her consent.

The development comes after a recent verdict of Supreme Court which ruled that the first wife holds right to end her marriage, if husband marries again without her approval. This decision was outlined in an 18-page document by a bench led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The cleric body Chairman Raghib Naeemi opposed the ruling’s alignment with Islamic principles. He stressed Sharia law does not impose restrictions on men marrying more than once and said no law can contradict the Quran and Sunnah.

Raghib Naeemi asserted the council’s right to offer a religious perspective, noting that the ruling aligns with secular law but contradicts Sharia principles. He announced that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) will discuss this controversial ruling in its upcoming meeting agenda, hinting at potential debates on intersection of civil law and Islamic teachings.