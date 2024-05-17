FACT CHECK: Has Pakistan made second marriage mandatory for men under new law?

LAHORE - A short-video clip doing rounds on social media platform, TikTok, claims that the government of Pakistan has approved the “Nikah Bill” making the second marriage compulsory for men in the country.

The graphic shared in the clips carries a note, stating: “Government of Pakistan passed the Nikah bill, two marriages declared mandatory with effect from May 10, 2024.”

The clip has been shared by thousands of users, drawing mix response from them.

What’s the Fact?

The TikTok clip is false. Officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice have told Geo News the government of Pakistan has not approved any such bill and there is no such draft is pending.

Meanwhile, another official called it fake, saying there is no truth in it.