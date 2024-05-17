FACT CHECK: Has Pakistan made second marriage mandatory for men under new law?

LAHORE - A short-video clip doing rounds on social media platform, TikTok, claims that the government of Pakistan has approved the “Nikah Bill” making the second marriage compulsory for men in the country.
The graphic shared in the clips carries a note, stating: “Government of Pakistan passed the Nikah bill, two marriages declared mandatory with effect from May 10, 2024.”
<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@fantastic.force/video/7364385344344689926" data-video-id="7364385344344689926" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@fantastic.force" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@fantastic.force?refer=embed">@fantastic.force</a> لو جی حکومت کی طرف سے نیا کارنامہ شادی شدہ مرد حضرات خوش ہو جائیں دو شادیاں لازمی کرنی ہونگی ???????????? <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp?refer=embed">#fyp</a> <a title="foryou" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryou?refer=embed">#foryou</a> <a title="foryoupage" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryoupage?refer=embed">#foryoupage</a> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - ❥──•soldier•──❥ シ" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-7364385356540807941?refer=embed">♬ original sound - ❥──•soldier•──❥ シ</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script>
The clip has been shared by thousands of users, drawing mix response from them.
What’s the Fact?
The TikTok clip is false. Officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice have told Geo News the government of Pakistan has not approved any such bill and there is no such draft is pending.
Meanwhile, another official called it fake, saying there is no truth in it.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
