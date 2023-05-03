Fact Check: Is this Khawaja Asif’s daughter dancing wildly in new viral video?

Pakistani politics has been marred by new audio and video leaks and amid the never-ending leaks saga, a clip allegedly of the daughter of country’s defence minister has surfaced online.

The half-minute-long clip from what appears to be a nightclub was widely shared by PTI trolls and social media users who slammed outspoken minister Khawaja Asif for his ‘dual standards’, as many referred to old remarks of the PML-N minister when he took a jibe at women cheering at PTI rallies.

The video clip shows a woman wearing a red culotte dress and a black blazer throwing shapes. The girl's hands flailed wildly, and swung in time to the beats, in the video filmed by a fellow clubber on a handheld device, while other people in the clip could also be seen shaking legs.

People in the nightclub are apparently enjoying under strobe lights and Punjabi music, however, the clip caused chaos online as PTI activists and PML-N critics shared the clip without cross-checking the facts.

@anam__9 tell this to public khawaja Asif daughter defense minister of Pakistan ..he should resign pic.twitter.com/tRDLLi0FFq — Markhor Gillani (@GillaniMarkhorx) May 2, 2023

Several YouTubers and influencers also jumped onto the bandwagon and critcised Sharif’s cabinet member without verification, further peddling the propaganda just for the views.

As Khawaja Asif and other PML-N leaders remained tight-lipped on the smear campaign, some social media users debunked the picture which was reportedly from a dance party from India.

As the trend got viral, several users also slammed political rivals for stooping to a new low as these leaks emerged with the turn of the calendar and both PTI and PML-N were targeted. Apparently, it was shared to dent the political standing of Khawaja Asif, one of the most senior members of PML-N, and the ruling party as they have remained critical of Imran Khan’s personal life.

Social media reactions:

I strongly oppose & condemn sharing someone’s private video. Constitution protects human dignity. Let’s respect someone’s privacy and stop targeting a female. I hope this can implemented across the board. Let agree to disagree with decency. https://t.co/2kjyYWlUem — Muhammad Ahmad Pansota (@Pansota1) May 1, 2023

Those who are discussing the private life of Khawaja Asif's daughter here on SM, Shame on You!

What is wrong for one, is wrong for all. Have you ever seen @ImranKhanPTI involved in character assassination of his opponents & their families? — Article 6 (@HumDekhainGaye) May 2, 2023