Ayesha Omar reveals what kind of men she will never flirt with

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is not shy to speak her mind and of late the Bulbulay star revealed what kind of men she wants to be distanced from.

The 41-year-old appeared in a comedy show hosted by Momin Saqib. During the Q&A, Ayesha shared her views about flirting in detail. Ayesha said that flirting is a debatable topic, revealing that she has certain rules for being in a relationship.

The actor ruled out that she will never ever flirt with a married man or the person who is already committed or looking someone. She also mentioned her concerns about dating or flirting with a young guy, or an elderly person.

She then maintained that age is just a number, and again stressed not to flirt with married person.

Omar earlier revealed that she is ready to embark on the next phase of life and start a family soon. She confessed that she is now ‘ready’ to be a mother and have a family. “I think now I’m ready to be a mother and I want to start a family soon,” Omar said in a web show.

“I want to get married and adopt two children and somewhere along the way, I’d love to have a baby of my own too.” Ayesha said she can never even think off having a relationship with a married or committed person.