IHC orders Imran Khan to appear tomorrow to avoid dismissal of bail pleas

03:13 PM | 3 May, 2023
IHC orders Imran Khan to appear tomorrow to avoid dismissal of bail pleas
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it tomorrow to avoid dismissal of his bail plea in various cases. 

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq approved the petition filed by the former prime minister’s lawyer seeking exemption from appearance on medical grounds. “Imran Khan’s bail petition will stand dissolved if he fails to appear before court tomorrow,” he warned. 

The chief justice was hearing the pleas filed by the PTI chief for extension in his interim bail in nine cases, including an attempted murder case filed by PTI leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha. 

At the outset of the hearing, the IHC judge expressed resentment over non-appearance of Imran Khan in the court, saying the high court had been thought of a civil court. 

The PTI lawyer, Salman Safdar, submitted a medical report of his client, saying the PTI chief had been recommended bedrest after his leg developed swelling since his yesterday’s appearance in the Lahore High Court (LHC). 

The judge raised objection to the medical report saying it had been issued by a private hospital. He ordered Khan to appear before the court during the court timing today to avoid cancellation of bail and adjourned the hearing for a short period. 

As the court resumed the hearing, the Imran Khan’s lawyer pleaded the court to approve one-day exemption, saying his client had been appeared before courts in the past. 

At which, the chief justice approved the plea and extended his interim bail for a day, ordering him to attend tomorrow’s hearing to avoid dismissal of his bail pleas.

