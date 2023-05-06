Search

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

03:25 PM | 3 May, 2023
5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities
ISLAMABAD – A 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday hit Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities in Pakistan. 

Tremors were also felt in Multan, North Waziristan, and Swabi where people came out of their houses out of fear. 

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindukush region, reports said, adding that there are no reports of damages so far.

