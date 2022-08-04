Celebrities rejoice as Nooh Dastagir Butt wins gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games
Congratulations are in order for Nooh Dastagir Butt on winning the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
Bagging the first gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing games, Butt lifted a total of 405 kilograms - 173 kg in snatch and 232 kg in clean and jerk. It is a CWG record.
Pakistani celebrities Faysal Qureshi, Imran Ashraf, Aijaz Aslam, Nabeel Qureshi and many other praised Nooh Dastagir Butt for making his nation proud, by winning the gold medal in weightlifting at the Common Wealth Games 2022.
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa بند کر دو مارکیٹاں دے شٹر
پاکستان زندہ باد pic.twitter.com/knxDYzyfro— Imran Ashraf (@IamImranAshraf) August 3, 2022
Super proud of the achievements of Nooh Dastagir and Judoka Shah Hussain who bagged gold and bronze medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games. #CommonwealthGames #CommonwealthGames22 pic.twitter.com/SfjXGL8Ly5— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) August 4, 2022
Roar Pakistan! ???? ????
Extremely proud of these superstars. All our athletes deserve proper structure, support and state-of-the-art facilities.#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/XLOsusWzfo— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 4, 2022
Well done, Butt saab. https://t.co/C87hZIO8q9— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 3, 2022
Earlier n 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the gold medal for Pakistan in the 85kg category. During CWG 2022, Pakistan has also won bronze medal as judoka Shah Hussain Shah downed his South African opponent.
Shah entered the bronze medal bout after losing his first round earlier in the 90kg category. This was his first ever 90kg event as the Pakistani player has always played in the 100kg category.
