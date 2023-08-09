Search

Lifestyle

Kiara Advani hoists flag at Wagah border

Web Desk 10:14 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Kiara Advani hoists flag at Wagah border
Source: Instagram

Kiara Advani, the dynamic and versatile actor known for her roles, recently embarked on a meaningful journey to Amritsar.

In a poignant gesture just ahead of the Independence Day, the Shershaah star spent precious moments at the historic Wagah border, paying her heartfelt respects to the valiant soldiers who safeguard the nation's frontiers. Heartwarming images and videos capturing her interactions with the soldiers found their way to social media, portraying her genuine admiration and gratitude.

Reports highlight Kiara's active involvement in environmental conservation, as she planted trees at the location. She also demonstrated her commitment by engaging in shooting practice, displaying her dedication to every endeavour she undertakes.

The camaraderie shared between Kiara and the officials present at the border was beautifully encapsulated through group photographs, serving as a symbol of unity and shared purpose.

Prior to her poignant visit, Kiara's departure from Mumbai was captured by cameras at the airport. In a candid moment, she gracefully requested the photographers to be mindful of their surroundings while capturing her moments.

On the work front, her recent appearance in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan showcases her versatility. With an exciting comeback to Telugu cinema in the pipeline, her collaboration with Ram Charan in Game Changer is awaited. Additionally, the anticipation builds for her participation in the action-packed thriller War 2, alongside acclaimed actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, signalling an exciting future for the talented actress.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistan extends visa for India's Anju who crossed border to marry Facebook lover

05:23 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip

04:55 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Kiara Advani lit the stage on fire as showstopper for FDCI

11:11 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Bollywood stars make Sidharth-Kiara's reception a star-studded affair

02:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Invitation card of Mumbai reception of Sidharth and Kiara leaked online

03:57 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Celebrities share their looks

10:54 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Wahaj Ali's latest drama serial trends on Twitter in multiple ...

11:07 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 9 August 2023

09:04 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

Forex

Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.

During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.

The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 9, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: