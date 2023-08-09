Kiara Advani hoists flag at Wagah border

Kiara Advani, the dynamic and versatile actor known for her roles, recently embarked on a meaningful journey to Amritsar.

In a poignant gesture just ahead of the Independence Day, the Shershaah star spent precious moments at the historic Wagah border, paying her heartfelt respects to the valiant soldiers who safeguard the nation's frontiers. Heartwarming images and videos capturing her interactions with the soldiers found their way to social media, portraying her genuine admiration and gratitude.

Reports highlight Kiara's active involvement in environmental conservation, as she planted trees at the location. She also demonstrated her commitment by engaging in shooting practice, displaying her dedication to every endeavour she undertakes.

The camaraderie shared between Kiara and the officials present at the border was beautifully encapsulated through group photographs, serving as a symbol of unity and shared purpose.

Prior to her poignant visit, Kiara's departure from Mumbai was captured by cameras at the airport. In a candid moment, she gracefully requested the photographers to be mindful of their surroundings while capturing her moments.

On the work front, her recent appearance in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan showcases her versatility. With an exciting comeback to Telugu cinema in the pipeline, her collaboration with Ram Charan in Game Changer is awaited. Additionally, the anticipation builds for her participation in the action-packed thriller War 2, alongside acclaimed actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, signalling an exciting future for the talented actress.