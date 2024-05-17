Search

03:26 PM | 17 May, 2024
Hira Mani looks ‘so hot’ in latest photoshoot

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani rules the hearts of her fans due to her impeccable acting skills, cheerful persona and fashionista looks.

The Do Bol star has become a household name in the Pakistani entertainment industry and she is definitely one we want to see more of. 

She used to share videos and clicks on Instagram to keep the fans updated about her activities. 

This time around, the unapologetically fierce and bold actress is making hearts race with her newest pictures in a western dress.

She looks awesome in white bell-bottom pant, coat and shirt and the photo has drawn praise from several celebrities including Mahira khan and Maya Ali. 

“Can you please stop looking so hot,” Maya Ali commented under Hira Mani’s post while Mahira wrote: “Woahhh”.

