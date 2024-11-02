Hajj 2025 made more accessible for Pakistanis with new Installment Plan

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has rolled out new initiative for citizens preparing for Hajj 2025 pilgrimage.

A proposal has been submitted to federal cabinet that would allow pilgrims to pay their total expenses in three installments, rather than requiring the full amount upfront.

The estimated cost for Hajj is said to be around 11 lac. Under the proposed plan, applicants would initially make down payment of Rs2Lac to apply for Hajj. After being selected through a lottery, they would be required to pay an additional Rs4lac, with the remaining balance due before departure.

Officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that this installment option is specifically designed to make the pilgrimage more accessible to those who may find it challenging to afford the entire cost at once.

Hajj policy establishes quota of 179,000 pilgrims from Asian nation, with an equal distribution between government and private tour operators. Special allocations will be made for hardship cases and low-income workers to ensure that more individuals can participate in this significant religious journey.

The new guidelines restrict children under age of 12 from participating in the pilgrimage while health requirements will include submission of medical certificates for individuals with serious health issues.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to facilitating the Hajj experience for a wider segment of the population, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to this important religious obligation.