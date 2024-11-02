Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Hajj 2025 made more accessible for Pakistanis with new Installment Plan

Hajj 2025 Made More Accessible For Pakistanis With New Installment Plan

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has rolled out new initiative for citizens preparing for Hajj 2025 pilgrimage.

A proposal has been submitted to federal cabinet that would allow pilgrims to pay their total expenses in three installments, rather than requiring the full amount upfront.

The estimated cost for Hajj is said to be around 11 lac. Under the proposed plan, applicants would initially make down payment of Rs2Lac to apply for Hajj. After being selected through a lottery, they would be required to pay an additional Rs4lac, with the remaining balance due before departure.

Officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that this installment option is specifically designed to make the pilgrimage more accessible to those who may find it challenging to afford the entire cost at once.

Hajj policy establishes quota of 179,000 pilgrims from Asian nation, with an equal distribution between government and private tour operators. Special allocations will be made for hardship cases and low-income workers to ensure that more individuals can participate in this significant religious journey.

The new guidelines restrict children under age of 12 from participating in the pilgrimage while health requirements will include submission of medical certificates for individuals with serious health issues.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to facilitating the Hajj experience for a wider segment of the population, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to this important religious obligation.

Saudi Arabia includes Urdu language in new call center for pilgrims

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 2 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search