Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 December 2022
08:20 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs164,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 140,610. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 128,580 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,890.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Karachi
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Islamabad
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Peshawar
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Quetta
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Sialkot
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Attock
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Gujranwala
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Jehlum
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Multan
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Gujrat
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Nawabshah
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Chakwal
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Hyderabad
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Nowshehra
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Sargodha
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Faisalabad
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
|Mirpur
|PKR 164,000
|PKR 1,870
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 December 202208:20 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
- India refuses visas to Pakistan blind cricket team for T20 World Cup12:45 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Cristiano Ronaldo will not start for Portugal in match against ...12:25 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Achraf Hakimi helps Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup on penalties12:02 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
'Ghani Syaani' – Twitter goes gaga over Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square's latest song
10:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- The Legend of Maula Jatt now available for movie lovers in England10:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting08:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Man who stole Lady Gaga's dogs sentenced to 21 years in prison09:14 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022