Gold Price in Pakistan | Gold Rate Today – 28 June 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:38 am | Jun 28, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered massive dip, following a similar downward movement in international markets.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs5,000 per tola, reaching Rs351,000, while the rate for 10 grams dipped by Rs4,287, settling at Rs300,925.

Gold Rates Today

City Price Silver
Karachi 351,000 Rs3,878
Lahore 351,000 Rs3,878
Islamabad 351,000 Rs3,878
Peshawar 351,000 Rs3,878
Quetta 351,000 Rs3,878
Sialkot 351,000 Rs3,878
Hyderabad 351,000 Rs3,878
Faisalabad 351,000 Rs3,878

This rise comes just three days after domestic gold rates fell sharply by Rs3,800 per tola on Monday, bringing prices down to Rs354,365. Market analysts attribute these fluctuations to ongoing volatility in global bullion markets and shifting investor sentiment.

On the international front, gold prices registered a dip of $53 per ounce, bringing the global rate to $3,290, including a $20 premium.

