Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 10 January 2025 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs278,300 per tola and Rs238,597 for 10 grams on January 10 2025 Friday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs278,300 10 Grams Rs238,597

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad