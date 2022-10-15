Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 October 2022

08:19 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs135,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,240 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,900.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Karachi PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Islamabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Peshawar PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Quetta PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Sialkot PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Attock PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Gujranwala PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Jehlum PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Multan PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Bahawalpur PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Gujrat PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Nawabshah PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Chakwal PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Hyderabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Nowshehra PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Sargodha PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Faisalabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Mirpur PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495

