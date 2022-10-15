Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 October 2022
08:19 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs135,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,240 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,900.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Karachi
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Quetta
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Attock
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Multan
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 135,200
|PKR 1,495
- Ex-Balochistan Chief Justice Noor Meskanzai shot dead while offering ...09:22 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 October 202208:19 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
-
- Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as they drop a hint about ...11:39 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as they drop a hint about new project
11:39 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Humaima Malick reveals some facts about The Legend of Maula Jatt10:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
- Hira Mani and Shazia Manzoor win hearts with latest video11:19 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022