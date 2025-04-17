Today Gold Rates in Pakistan April 17, 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Apr 17, 2025
Gold Prices Skyrocket To Records Rs 308000 Per Tola In Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold price hits record high of Rs348,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid continued global uncertainty and local market pressure.

According to market data, the rate for 10 grams of 24K gold has also climbed sharply, standing at 298,353. This surge follows consistent upward momentum seen in both domestic and international markets, driven by a blend of economic instability, currency depreciation, and rising investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

Gold Purity Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams
24K Rs348,000 Rs298,257
22K Rs318,000 Rs273,731

City-Wise Gold Rates (24K per tola)

  • Karachi: Rs348,000

  • Lahore: Rs348,000

  • Islamabad: Rs348,000

  • Multan: Rs348,000

  • Peshawar: Rs348,000

Experts believe this rally is closely tied to global gold trends, as prices near record highs on the international front amid fears of recession, inflationary pressures, and ongoing geopolitical tension.

Gold hits another high as per tola up by Rs8,600 in Pakistan

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

