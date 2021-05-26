Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 May 2021
09:18 AM | 26 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 May 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,620, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,820 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 100,099 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Karachi PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Islamabad PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Peshawar PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Quetta PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Sialkot PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Attock PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Gujranwala PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Jehlum PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Multan PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Bahawalpur PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Gujrat PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Nawabshah PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Chakwal PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Hyderabad PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Nowshehra PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Sargodha PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Faisalabad PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445
Mirpur PKR 109.200 PKR 1,445

