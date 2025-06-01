PARIS — The City of Lights witnessed chaotic scenes after a night of celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) which spiraled into violence across the capital after cthe lub’s historic UEFA Champions League win.

Despite 5–0 victory marking PSG’s first-ever European championship, the post-match revelry was not same as of previous years, forcing riot police to intervene in several areas of the city. At least 300 individuals were arrested for looting, public disorder, and attacks on law enforcement.

French authorities deployed thousand of cops across the city in anticipation of unrest. Flashpoints of violence were reported in major squares including République, Bastille, and Nation, as well as near the Parc des Princes stadium. Riot police resorted to tear gas and baton charges to disperse unruly crowds after cars were torched and fireworks were launched at officers.

🚨🇫🇷BREAKING: Paris has almost turned into a battlefield. There are major clashes between PSG football fans and the police. pic.twitter.com/jQEAqA3KrE — Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) May 31, 2025

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned violence, calling the perpetrators “barbarians” and vowing a firm response. “True fans celebrated respectfully,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “But thugs used the occasion to riot, steal, and attack our security forces. It’s unacceptable.”

Shops and public properties were not spared as some iconic retail outlets were looted despite protective barricades. A particularly disturbing incident took place in Grenoble, where speeding car ploughed into a crowd celebrating the win, injuring four members of a family. One woman remains in critical condition.

Elsewhere, fans climbed monuments and set off flares, while a woman at Place de la Bastille was seriously injured after falling from a column. Around the Eiffel Tower, lit in PSG’s red, white, and blue, clashes continued into the early hours.

Violence also spilled beyond France. In Munich, fights broke out between French and Italian supporters on public transport, and near the Allianz Arena before kickoff.

This latest episode has intensified scrutiny of PSG’s fanbase, which has previously been linked to clashes during matches against Arsenal and Aston Villa earlier this season.