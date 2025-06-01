South Asian region faces ‘Existential Threat’ amid growing Indian militarization: CJCSC

SINGAPORE – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza issued stark warning about the escalating security risks in South Asia due to increasing Indian militarization.

Speaking at the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, the top general termed region as facing an “existential threat” amid rising tensions and unresolved conflicts. General Mirza issued a stark warning about the growing risks of conflict in South Asia, urging the Asia-Pacific region to adopt inclusive and institutionalized crisis management frameworks to safeguard peace and stability.

He said regional peace hinges on mutual respect, trust, and the willingness to resolve disputes diplomatically — not through unilateral actions or power-driven politics. “Inclusion is not optional,” he emphasized. “No security mechanism can succeed in the absence of trust or under the weight of regional inequalities.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s concerns, Gen Mirza drew attention to South Asia’s volatile security environment, citing unresolved disputes like Kashmir, intensifying India-Pakistan-China tensions, and instability in Afghanistan. He warned that nuclear weapons have raised the stakes, making strategic miscalculations far more dangerous.

“The threshold for war in South Asia has dangerously lowered,” he cautioned, referencing India’s increased militarization and provocative posture, including threats to revoke water treaties and strikes on civilian areas.

He criticized New Delhi’s reluctance to engage in conflict resolution, blaming what he called “Western encouragement” for India’s growing assertiveness. Such developments, he said, are pushing the region toward greater instability.

Reiterating Pakistan’s position, Gen Mirza called for peace talks with India rooted in sovereign equality, mutual dignity, and respect. “Pakistan has always preferred negotiated and diplomatic solutions,” he said.

Turning to the broader Asia-Pacific region, Gen Mirza expressed concern over rising militarization, the shrinking role of multilateralism, and increasing influence of external powers in regional security affairs. He stressed that security structures without local ownership lack credibility.

He urged countries to revive and strengthen existing bilateral and regional mechanisms for dialogue, rather than relying on externally imposed systems.

Gen Mirza also warned about the destabilizing impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cyber warfare, noting they compress decision-making time and complicate deterrence strategies. He called for the adoption of crisis communication protocols and joint drills to avoid misunderstandings and accidental escalation.

Underscoring the dangers of misinformation, Gen Mirza said: “Strategic communication matters. Narrative warfare and distortion of facts are fuels for escalation.”