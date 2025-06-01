Mahira Khan’s stunning Pashtun Look steals potlight in ‘Sada Ashna’ from ‘Love Guru’

Lollywood queen Mahira Khan once again captured hearts with her captivating Pashtun look in the newly released Pashto song ‘Sada Ashna’ from the film ‘Love Guru’.

Known for her timeless beauty and evolving fashion sense, the Humsafar star impressed fans by donning a traditional Pashtun outfit that perfectly complements her graceful persona. Khan’s look in ‘Sada Ashna’ stands out as a tribute to Pashtun culture and further cement her reputation as a versatile and fashion-forward actress in the Pakistani film industry.

She slayed in dress designed by renowned Pakistani designer Zainab Salman, the mustard-colored embroidered Kali-dar outfit features intricate gold sequins, pearls, and delicate threadwork in mustard and green, complete with a broad bordered hem that adds elegance to the ensemble.

Adding to the authenticity of her Pashtun look, Mahira styled the outfit with sharara pants and opted for a unique twist by pairing the designer outfit with a traditional maiyaan dupatta on her shoulder and a richly embroidered red dupatta on her head, designed by Zara Shah Jahan.

This blend of modern design and cultural heritage elevated her appearance, earning widespread admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.