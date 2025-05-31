Mahira Khan’s Pashto song ‘Sada Ashna’ from Love Guru goes viral

The newly released Pashto wedding song ‘Sada Ashna’ from the much-awaited romantic comedy Love Guru, starring Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, has taken fans down memory lane—particularly those who fondly remember Mahira’s real-life wedding.

With Eid ul Azha drawing near, excitement is building for Love Guru, a high-budget romantic comedy set to hit cinemas this festive season. The film, showcasing the on-screen chemistry between Mahira and Humayun, has been generating buzz through an energetic promotional tour spanning the U.S., U.K., and UAE. Back in Pakistan, the lead pair is now actively engaged in interviews and local events.

The recently dropped music video for Sada Ashna features Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed alongside Ahmed Ali Butt performing a traditional Pashto dance to the vibrant tune. Fans were quick to notice that Mahira wears the same dupatta from her real-life mayoun ceremony with husband Salim Karim—bringing a wave of nostalgia and emotional reactions online.

Running for 1 minute and 57 seconds, the video is rich in cultural hues, heartfelt lyrics, and energetic choreography. Mahira’s portrayal of a Pashtun bride, combined with the celebratory atmosphere, has left fans mesmerized. Comments on social media reflect admiration for both the music and Mahira’s bridal look, with many saying she looks just like she did on her mayoun day—“heartwarming and radiant.”

Composed and written by Junaid Kamran Siddiqui, and sung by Siddiqui along with Shani Arshad, the song has quickly gone viral, gathering thousands of views within hours of its release on ARY Digital’s official YouTube channel.

Following previous hits from the Love Guru soundtrack—A Tainu Moj Karawan, Dil Toran Waliya, and Bekhabriyan—Sada Ashna stands out for its cultural authenticity and emotional depth. It’s not just a wedding song—it’s a tribute to love, tradition, and cinematic charm.