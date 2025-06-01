Petrol Price in Pakistan revised upward by Rs1 Per Litre for June

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government officially jacked up price of petrol by Rs1 per litre, bringing new rate to Rs253.63, for the first half of June 2025.

The move was confirmed through notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. With slight hike in petrol, the price of high-speed diesel remains unchanged at Rs254.64 per litre across Pakistan.

This slight increase in fuel prices is expected to affect transportation costs, adding pressure to the daily expenses of commuters and businesses alike.

In last fortnight’s review, the government kept the petrol price unchanged at Rs252.63 per litre while reducing the diesel price by Rs2 to Rs254.64 per litre.

Pakistani government earlier announced channeling the benefits of a dip in global oil prices into development initiatives rather than passing them directly to consumers. He emphasized that the relief from international market trends would be reflected in national uplift and infrastructure projects.

The latest price adjustment comes amid ongoing economic pressures, and officials have not ruled out further changes in line with international oil market fluctuations.