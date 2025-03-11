Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan likely to cut electricity prices from April 2025 as IMF nods proposal

Electricity Tariffs Likely To Decrease By Rs1 04 Per Unit

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a proposal presented by Pakistan authorities to reduce electricity prices to provide relief to masses in the country.

The agreement was reached during negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF for a $1 billion tranche under a $7 billion loan programme. The proposal was presented by energy sector officials during a meeting with the visiting delegation.

Reports said Pakistani authorities have convinced the IMF to cut the electricity rate by Rs2 per unit, while a lengthy session was held with the delegation regarding reducing the base tariff by Rs1.5 to Rs2.

The reduction in the basic electricity tariff is expected to be implemented starting in April, but before reducing the tariff, Pakistani authorities are required to submit a new comprehensive plan for the privatization of distribution companies.

The IMF expressed dissatisfaction with the current privatization plan for electricity distribution companies and also showed concern about their losses.

The IMF has emphasized that the performance of electricity distribution companies must be improved in all circumstances.

Reports revealed that the government has presented a plan to privatize three DISCOs to the IMF. In the first phase, the privatization of IESCO, FESCO, and GEPCO will take place, while in the second phase, the privatization of MEPCO, LESCO, and HESCO will occur.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate today on March 11, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search