Petrol prices for June 2025 announced in UAE

ABU DHABI – The UAE has announced petrol and diesel prices for June 2025 in a latest review conducted on Saturday.

The new fuel prices will come into effect from June 1 across the country. In May, the rates saw slight increase after witnessing decline in two consecutive months.

Super 98 petrol price saw no chance as it stood at Dh2.58 per litre while Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.47 per litre as it also recorded no change.

E-Plus 91 petrol also witnessed no change as it will be sold for Dh2.39 a litre in June 2025.

The diesel price has registered a slight dip and new rate has been fixed at Dh2.45 a litre, compared to Dh2.52 in May.

The UAE revises the petrol prices at the end of every month.