PTI announces protest across Pakistan, Imran Khan to lead from jail

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest set to begin on Saturday, with former Prime Minister and party founder Imran Khan declaring he will lead the movement from behind bars.

Speaking to the media after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, PTI Senator Ali Zafar revealed that the protest would not be confined to Islamabad. “This movement will spread across the country,” Zafar said. “Imran Khan has instructed that the time has come to take to the streets.”

Zafar said Khan was disillusioned with both the judiciary and the executive, asserting that PTI has been systematically denied relief. “We have been pushed against the wall. Our only option now is to launch a democratic protest,” he said.

According to Senator Zafar, Imran Khan has entrusted him with developing the protest strategy. “The final plan will be shaped in consultation with the legal team and party leadership. Once it’s ready, I will present it to Imran Khan in our next meeting,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the former Prime Minister is committed to a structured, impactful movement. “This time, the movement will be launched with full planning and preparation. Imran Khan is determined that it must achieve real results.”

Despite Khan’s incarceration, PTI maintains that he remains at the helm of the party and will lead the protest movement from jail. “Whatever the chairman decides, we will implement it without hesitation,” Zafar affirmed.

When asked about the upcoming hearing in the Al-Qadir Trust case, scheduled for June 5, Zafar remained uncertain. “It remains to be seen whether the hearing will proceed as planned, but we continue to hope for justice.”