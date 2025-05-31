Chinese Fm Meets Pakistani Counterpart On Ties

HONG KONG (Xinhua) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday that China is willing to work with Pakistan and like-minded countries to enhance the unique advantages of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

When meeting with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who attended here the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the IOMed, Wang said that China is willing to work with Pakistan and other countries to provide voluntary and efficient new options for dispute settlement for all countries, and a new platform for maintaining peace, stability, fairness and justice in the global South.

Dar said that China’s initiative to establish the IOMed was timely and represented an important contribution to strengthening the multilateral system. He noted that the recent informal meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan in Beijing was a success. Pakistan decided to accept China’s mediation proposal and elevate its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan to the ambassadorial level.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Pakistan’s move to upgrade its diplomatic ties with Afghanistan will help improve relations, enhance trust and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

China supports Pakistan in assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in July and contributing to international peace and security, Wang added.