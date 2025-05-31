Pakistan bags 8 gold medals at Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship

Pakistan delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship 2025, clinching a total of 8 gold medals, along with 1 silver and 2 bronze medals, marking a significant achievement on the international stage.

On the final day of the event in Doha, two more gold medals were added to Pakistan’s tally. Furqan Anwar secured top honors in the 89kg category (age group 30+), lifting a combined total of 315kg—143kg in snatch and 172kg in clean and jerk. His outstanding effort brought yet another gold medal home.

Earlier in the day, Umar Rasool Lone triumphed in the 89kg category (age group 35+), lifting a total of 276kg, with 121kg in snatch and 155kg in clean and jerk, also earning a gold medal for Pakistan.

The event saw a proud moment for the Rathore family as well. Usman Amjad Rathore won a bronze medal in the 109kg (age group 35+) category, lifting 282kg in total. Interestingly, his father, Maqsood Amjad Rathore, had already secured a gold medal for Pakistan earlier in the championship, making it a memorable tournament for the family.

Medal Breakdown for Pakistan: